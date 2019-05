Video* Tour Noruega, Et.2: Álvaro Hodeg, el primer americano vencedor de etapa en el país nórdico

🏆🎉👏🏼 The winner of stage 2 is @alvaro_hodeg of @deceuninck_qst! 👏🏼🎉🏆#TourofNorway 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/bQJ4dHmZa0

— Tour of Norway (@tourofnorway) 29 de mayo de 2019